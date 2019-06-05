ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ahead of Wednesday’s game with the Reds, the Cardinals announce a roster swap of young arms.
The team recalled rookie right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley from Triple-A Memphis and optioned rookie left-handed pitcher Génesis Cabrera to the Redbirds.
Helsley, 24, will be making his third trip to the majors, having been brought up first in mid-April and then again a month later in May.
He’s pitched 8 big league innings, striking out 10 and posting a 3.38 ERA.
Cabrera returns to the minors having made two starts for the Cardinals, though not finishing five innings in either. He surrendered 13 hits and struck out five.
