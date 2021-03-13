(KMOV.com) — Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim will not take his next turn in the team’s rotation after dealing with back tightness, manager Mike Shildt said Saturday.
Shildt said that Kim had his back tighten up on him during his last side session earlier in the week. The Cardinals manager is confident the stiffness is not related to the decreased velocity Kim experienced during his first Grapefruit League outing earlier in the spring.
"It's early in the year, guys have been throwing and pitching for a period of time now and things happen," Shildt said. "His back barked a little bit on him and that's just part of what the gig is."
Kim is currently receiving treatment for the issue. Though Shildt stated the lefty is responding well to that treatment, he acknowledged the back stiffness will push him off schedule—with the regular season just around the corner, beginning April 1.
Shildt said it’s “possible” that Kim won’t be ready to join the season-opening rotation.
KK is currently getting treatment after his back tightened up on him in his last throwing session, Mike Shildt said. Shildt adds it's not considered a long-term concern, but that it will interrupt his throwing program for now.— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) March 13, 2021
Daniel Ponce de Leon will start Saturday night against the Marlins in Kim’s stead. Ponce de Leon is competing alongside John Gant and Johan Oviedo to make the Cardinals rotation this spring, but a recent rash of injuries to mainstays in the group could open the door for multiple competing starters to earn an unexpected opportunity.
Miles Mikolas paused his throwing program this week due to lingering soreness in his pitching shoulder. Though the severity of that injury has not yet been determined, Mikolas will open the season on the injured list for St. Louis.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.