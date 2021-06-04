ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — The bruised and battered starting rotation for the St. Louis Cardinals took another ill-afforded hit Friday night at Busch Stadium when Kwang Hyun Kim departed his start prematurely due to lower back tightness.
Kim had allowed two hits—both home runs—through three innings of work against the Cincinnati Reds before the physical ailment prevented his ability to continue in the game. The lefty motioned to the dugout for the athletic trainer following a warm-up pitch ahead of the top of the fourth inning, and after a brief discussion, KK left the field as the latest example of St. Louis' ailing pitching rotation. Jake Woodford came on in relief of Kim, who left trailing 3-0 in the game.
Back trouble can now be considered a recurring issue for Kim, who began the season on the injured list due to back stiffness that forced him to shut down his throwing program in mid-March. Kim entered Friday with a record of 1-3 and a 3.65 ERA in eight starts.
Even before this latest setback for KK, the Cardinals had seen their depth tested in this area of the club, with Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas already on the injured list. Having recently faded out of the lead in the NL Central, the Cardinals were generally expected to explore the starting pitching trade market as a result of the recent injuries; if Friday's news on Kim ultimately forces him to miss time, the pressure to make a move will only grow more intense.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.