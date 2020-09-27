(KMOV.com) -- Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced Sunday that starting pitcher Dakota Hudson will require Tommy John surgery. The news is a blow to the Cardinals rotation not only for the rest of this season, which Hudson was expected to miss anyway after the team placed him on the 45-day IL in recent days, but it's also an unfortunate hit to the team's 2021 roster.
Though the Cardinals' description of Hudson's injury was inconsistent on whether the problem was with the flexor tendon or the elbow in the days following the initial sign of a problem on September 18. Ultimately, after consultations with team doctors and renowned specialist Dr. James Andrews, "everybody concluded this was in his best interest," Mozeliak said Sunday.
Cardinals team doctor George Paletta will perform the surgery Monday. The timing of the surgery puts Hudson's status for the duration of 2021 in serious question. Though Mozeliak didn't rule out the idea of the 26-year-old returning at some point next season, the typical recovery window would seem to put such a possibility in serious doubt.
Hudson was in the middle of an excellent season for the St. Louis rotation, compiling a 2.77 ERA across eight starts and 39 innings.
