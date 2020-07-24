ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — As the MLB season kicks off this week, the action being taken around the league to combat social injustice remains a central storyline.
Earlier in the week, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said that his team would show its support for the cause in a “unified manner” prior to Friday’s Opening Day game at Busch Stadium. Though he did not specify what would take place, he was clear that whatever the Cardinals did, on Friday, they would do it together.
That came to fruition earlier Friday afternoon when the Cardinals took the field for pre-game warm-ups.
During those warm-ups, many of the Cardinals players and coaches could be seen on the field at Busch Stadium wearing t-shirts with the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’ written across the front.
Cardinals warming up in t-shirts supporting Black Lives Matter pic.twitter.com/CfdqfHV9sC— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) July 24, 2020
In a Zoom interview before the game Friday, John Mozeliak spoke to the team’s decision to specifically say and wear the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ as opposed to establishing another message or slogan to indicate their support for social justice.
“The Players’ Alliance was the group that really created the agenda of what they wanted to see,” Mozeliak said. "For teams to start sort of picking and choosing—all of a sudden if you’re ‘United for Change’ and trying to be unified, but yet everybody’s afraid to take that step, then you've sort of lost your unity. You've lost this group effort.
"I certainly understand that people can find that phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’ or 'BLM' more polarizing than saying ‘United for Change,’ but our team wanted to basically make this statement that we understand that there are some social injustices. And by saying 'United for Change,' does that have the same meaning as 'BLM'? They felt that 'BLM' is more impactful. I don't think what they’re saying is that everyone in that room necessarily is signing up to join the 'BLM' cause, but it still was something that unified this group and they felt that it was important to our teammates to do it and that's why we supported it.”
Mozeliak’s words were echoed by Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright, who explained that his participation in the protest was about supporting and loving his teammates, his adopted son Caleb, who is black, and the other humans fighting for their rights to be treated equally and without prejudice across the United States.
“It's very simple to me, and I'll tell you this, as a Christian man, my job, first and foremost, is to love my neighbor, and to love my teammates and my friends and my family as best I know how. We had a big team meeting the other day. Dexter, Willie and Jack spoke and they were just going over some of the things that they’ve felt their entire lives. And they looked at us and they said, ‘Hey. It would really mean a lot to us if y'all would join us in this movement.’ And you don’t have to tell me anything besides that.
"When my teammate looks at me and says he’s in need, that he needs me to stand up for him? That’s great. People read into that a lot. But I can tell you what that shirt meant to me was not having to do with anything outside of what's in this clubhouse and what’s inside of us as human beings. That had everything to do with supporting my black brothers and sisters around the country, and especially my teammates, my close friends and my son.
"I have a clear conscience knowing that when I wear that shirt, and when I wear that patch, and when I look Dexter in the eyes, I want to be real with him," Wainwright continued later in the conversation. "When I wear those things, it's genuine, because those guys do matter to me. I'm not supporting anything—if somebody has something to say about an organization, that's fine. That's not why I'm wearing that shirt. I'm wearing that shirt and that patch because my teammates said it means a lot to them and because I want to love them well and their lives matter to me. It's about them personally."
During the national anthem Friday, the Cardinals and Pirates lined up in foul territory and held a black cord to symbolize their unity in supporting Black Lives Matters. There was meant to have been a moment for the Cardinals to kneel in solidarity prior to the introduction of the national anthem. However, just after a few of the Cardinals began to drop to a knee, the public address announcement introducing the national anthem arrived prematurely. At that point, the Cardinals all stood as the anthem was set to begin. No Cardinals knelt during the anthem. Pirates outfielder Jarrod Dyson did take a knee during the anthem.
As is customary for the day's starting pitcher during the anthem, Jack Flaherty was going through warm-ups in the outfield grass leading up to the anthem. While the rest of his teammates were in full uniform during the anthem, Flaherty was still wearing a black t-shirt, presumably in support of 'Black Lives Matter.' The specific phrase on the shirt was not visible from the press box.
Teams around baseball have shown their support for social justice in a variety of ways this week. Many players throughout MLB, including those from the Giants and Reds, have knelt during the national anthem before games. Other teams, like the Yankees and Nationals Thursday night, have participated in unified gestures of kneeling prior to the anthem, while standing during it. Indications from representatives of the Cardinals are that the team’s pre-game actions Friday were to resemble that of the Nationals and Yankees, but some miscommunication on the timing of the kneel during the pre-game ceremonies—but intended prior to the start of the anthem—prevented that from taking place.
Mike Shildt had been clear earlier this week that he wanted the Cardinals to show support in a way that would not be “a polarizing effort, so we can eventually elicit real solution and change, ongoing change."
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
