It had all the makings of a day that would go down in history as the greatest start in Adam Wainwright's Cardinals career.
Instead, it turned into a living nightmare for the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
The Cardinals clung to a one-run lead for the majority of the day. Carlos Martinez surrendered it in the ninth, allowing three Braves runs in the frame to sink the Cardinals in Game 3 of the NLDS. The Cardinals now trail the series, 2-1.
The 38-year-old Wainwright was legendary Sunday, stifling the Braves for 7.2 innings, permitting no runs on just four hits. It wasn't enough to overcome the Cardinals' anemic offense and shaky closing pitcher.
Atlanta's own starter, Mike Soroka, was stupendous in his own right. The 22-year-old at one point retired 17 consecutive Cardinals batters, an Atlanta Braves postseason record. The only trouble for Soroka was that the first two outs of that remarkable stretch were productive enough for the opposition to secure a run.
After Marcell Ozuna open the second inning by lofting a pitching-wedge double down the line in shallow right field, a Yadier Molina ground out advanced him to third. The Cardinals lone RBI came when the next batter, Matt Carpenter, drove in Ozuna with an ordinary sacrifice fly.
"Of course, a combination of things, similar story," Mike Shildt said of the Cardinals offensive woes. "Their guy was good. That was a pitcher's duel; you talk about some really good pitching.
"Playoff baseball is typically, not always—tomorrow I look forward to scoring 10. One of the reasons the guys are in the postseason is because their pitching's good. And no exception today on both sides of the ball. Waino is spectacular. Soroka was really, really good—good life to his ball, secondary pitches for strikes, later life.
"So just not a lot there on either side for guys to take swings at."
Carpenter's sac fly produced the only run the Cardinals would get. Until Carlos Martinez's latest blowup, it was the only run they needed.
In Game 2 Friday, Martinez allowed three earned runs, in including two long home runs, in a narrow Cardinals victory. Shildt went right back to him in a 1-0 game Sunday, and it was clear from the beginning of his outing that another adventure was in store.
Shildt said there was never a question in his mind about using Martinez in the save situation.
"Not at all. Not at all," Shildt said. "If you look at—he's bent, but he hasn't broke a lot. He's been really, really good a lot. You look at his numbers. One of the big reasons that I'm sitting here and we're playing, is Carlos Martinez and the job he did coming in for Jordan (Hicks). We didn't miss a beat. He's been outstanding in that role.
"So the other day he's got a four-run lead, that walk to Hamilton obviously hurt, and then he made a couple of pitches and made him pay for it, but he was able to bring it home. He's been able to demonstrate it all year. No reason to get knee-jerked without a guy having any setback.
"So no real thought about not sending him out there at all. It was his spot."
Josh Donaldson opened the inning for the Braves with a double down the left field line. Though Martinez threw sharp pitches at times, he was erratic throughout the inning, walking one batter and allowing ample solid contact.
The inning featured a questionable sequence that saw Shildt visit the mound for a conference with Martinez and Yadier Molina before deciding to intentionally walk Brian McCann. Martinez then gave up the game-tying double to Dansby Swanson before a two-run hit by Adam Duvall put a dagger in the Cardinals.
"So, obviously we got a guy at third, tying run," Shildt said, discussing the move to walk McCann. "Guys looked over, you know, and wanted to have a discussion about McCann with Swanson on deck. Went out, consensus was that rather take a shot at Swanson, 0-for-6 at that point with Carlos, clearly that's the go-ahead run you're putting on.
"But you have two outs, and we play to win. Gotta play to win the game. Everybody felt like that was the best matchup, including the guy on the mound. Took our shot. Didn't make a pitch, and made him pay. Ultimately that didn't hurt us, in a sense, but we took our best shot to win the game and got a pitch he could handle and put a good swing on it."
Talk about a shame, considering the greatness on display by Wainwright.
Wainwright looked sharp from the start. The crafty veteran's ability to mix pitches and read hitters was tremendous Sunday, as he and Yadier Molina crafted the perfect game plan to combat Atlanta's potent offense.
In two-strike counts, Wainwright caught Braves hitters sitting on his curve ball by recording multiple strikeouts on fastballs high in the zone early in the game. As the afternoon progressed, the variance in his curve balls made his arsenal particularly dangerous; sometimes he'd flip a slow curve in the strike zone at around 68 mph, others he would put a little more mustard behind for a less-pronounced break to further disrupt the hitters' timing.
No matter what he threw, the Braves simply couldn't square up Wainwright. It was true artistry, and Wainwright was painting.
The only heart-stopping sequence of Wainwright's day—and it was an absolute doozy—came as his pitch count ballooned in the eighth. At the tail end of a day in which Wainwright displayed impeccable command of his pitches, it became clear during the eighth that he was beginning to run out of steam. Wainwright allowed a harmless base hit to Swanson before retiring Duvall on a first-pitch line drive to Matt Carpenter at third.
Respecting Wainwright's effort he'd provided to that point, Shildt stuck with him, hoping Wainwright could will his way to one more out as his pitches strayed further and further from his intended location. After walks to Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies, Shildt had no choice but to go to his bullpen, bringing Wainwright's day to its conclusion after 120 pitches.
Facing lefty slugger Freddie Freeman with the bases loaded, Andrew Miller induced a lazy fly ball to Dexter Fowler in center field to close the book on Wainwright's outing. No matter what transpired thereafter, Wainwright wouldn't be charged with a loss—such a mind-boggling scenario was rightfully avoided.
The actual result was nearly as nauseating for the Cardinals and their fans, however, as St. Louis now faces elimination in Monday's Game 4.
