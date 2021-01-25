(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals and Marlins became the first teams in MLB to announce that fans will be allowed in attendance for their 2021 spring training home games.
Though the announcement was officially rendered by Roger Dean Stadium, the press release was shared by the St. Louis Cardinals Monday. Fans were not allowed admittance to Busch Stadium for home games throughout the 2020 season, as attendance was barred throughout the league until certain games of the MLB Postseason.
The release states that tickets will be made available in seating pod allotments of 2, 4 or 6 tickets. Because of the limited availability, Season Tickets will not be available for this year's spring training; all tickets will be available on an individual game basis, the release stated.
The first availability to to purchase tickets will be open to past years' spring training Season Ticket Holders beginning Monday, February 1, with Cardinals Season Ticket Holders, and prior Mini-Plan and Group Ticket buyers having the opportunity to purchase tickets over the following weeks. The release states, "Individual Game Tickets will become available to the General Public on Thursday, February 18th, pending availability."
The Cardinals are scheduled to open Grapefruit League play against the Marlins on February 27 in a 'road' game at Roger Dean Stadium.
The Roger Dean Stadium announcement comes on the same day the Cactus League, the spring training league held in Arizona, sent a letter to MLB stating its desire to see the start to spring training delayed by several weeks.
