(KMOV.com) — Even when the games are only seven innings in length, the Cardinals are growing all-too familiar with the strain near-constant doubleheaders brings upon a pitching staff.
On Sunday, St. Louis reliever Roel Ramirez endured an MLB debut he'll try hard to forget. He tied the wrong kind of record by permitting four consecutive home runs to White Sox hitters, an unfortunate sequence that turned a mere 1-0 deficit into a seemingly certain blowout loss in a matter of minutes.
With due respect to Ramirez, who compiled a 4.98 ERA for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals in 2019, a lot would have had to go wrong over the course of a typical season for him to have made his MLB this year. Of course, this season is far from typical.
Ramirez was optioned back to the Cardinals taxi squad Monday, with Nabil Crismatt and Jake Woodford arriving as bullpen reinforcements for the club's second doubleheader in three days.
Game one at Wrigley Field Monday displayed the capabilities of the Cardinals arms when fresh and plentiful. With the team's starting pitchers less-equipped for deep outings following the team's 17-day COVID delay, the Cardinals were satisfied when Kwang Hyun Kim navigated 3.2 innings of one-run baseball in his first-ever MLB start.
A Dexter Fowler solo home run ensured the game was tied upon Kim's departure with two outs in the fourth. The blueprint to turn things over to the bullpen at that point worked to perfection, as John Gant, Giovanny Gallegos and Andrew Miller combined to retire 10 straight Cubs hitters to secure a 3-1 Cardinals win. Brad Miller played the hero offensively with a two-run hit into the left-center field gap to put the Cardinals ahead in the sixth.
Though Miller contributed another monster game in the nightcap, launching two home runs to help the Cardinals out to a 4-1 lead, the impact of all these doubleheaders on a pitching staff showed its teeth.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt intended for Alex Reyes, the Cardinals starter in game two, to give St. Louis a couple innings in a de facto bullpen game. But when Reyes walked three batters in his first inning of work, it became clear the relief corps would be taxed even beyond those expectations. Reyes escaped the jam after allowing just one run when catcher Andrew Knizner cut down a run at the plate after a wild pitch. Knizner took an extra beat to locate the ball, enticing a second Cubs runner to attempt to score on the wild pitch; the blunder by Chicago ended the top of the first inning. That's right, the Cardinals were the home team at Wrigley Field in game two.
St. Louis, incredibly, kept the Cubs hitless in game two until the sixth inning, using three little-known lefties in relief of Reyes to do so. Ricardo Sanchez and Rob Kaminsky made their major-league debuts, combining for four strikeouts in three scoreless innings.
Kaminsky's journey to his big moment Monday night was a winding one, as the lefty was drafted out of high school by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft. After he was traded to Cleveland in 2015 for Brandon Moss, Kaminsky traversed the Indians' minor-league system for several years before returning to the Cardinals as a non-roster invitee to this year's spring training.
Unfortunately, the late innings soured the joy surrounding the successful Cardinals debuts, as Tyler Webb struggled to keep the train rolling in relief of Genesis Cabrera in the sixth. Entering the game with a man aboard, one out in the inning and the combined no-hitter still intact, Webb allowed a double, a sacrifice bunt and a walk leading to a three-run home run by David Bote to put the Cubs ahead 5-4.
Just like that, a dominant doubleheader for the Cardinals had the looks of a less-inspiring split.
Nabil Crismatt made his MLB debut in the seventh, pitching a scoreless frame while striking out two—by then, though, the damage had been done. Though second-guessing the manager is a rite of passage for baseball fans, it's hard to fault Shildt for sticking with Webb—the only Cardinals pitcher among the six who appeared in the game who was also a member of the team's opening day roster—through the duration of the game-defining sixth inning.
With the known quantities in the bullpen wearing decidedly thin, Shildt trusted a reliever who has been a quality contributor on his pitching staff dating back to the 2018 campaign. Monday, unfortunately, was 'one of those days' for Webb.
It was poor timing that his hiccup came in a moment where a sharper outing from the lefty would have likely earned the Cardinals a doubleheader sweep of their rival, but not an entirely unexpected occurrence in a season that is sure to push the St. Louis roster to its limits.
The Cardinals have another doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday in Chicago.
