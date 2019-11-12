ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One more year?
You bet.
The Cardinals announced Tuesday that they have agreed to a contract with Adam Wainwright for 2020, which will be the veteran pitcher's 16th season with St. Louis.
“We are excited to have Adam returning for 2020 and look forward to watching him continue to add to his tremendous career legacy with the Cardinals,” John Mozeliak said in a press release from the team.
The terms of the deal have not yet been revealed, but it would be a safe assumption that Wainwright's performance in 2019 earned him more in guarantees than his previous contract featured.
After battling health and performance issues that resulted in Wainwright making just 31 combined starts between 2017 and 2018, he signed a 'prove-it' deal with the Cardinals for last season. The pact featured just $2 million in guarantees, with heavy incentives based on number of appearances.
In 2019 alone, the 38-year-old Wainwright matched his total number of starts from the previous two seasons (31) to max out on his contract incentives before providing the Cardinals with a glimpse back to vintage Waino for the postseason.
Injury troubles behind him, Wainwright was a picture of reliability in 2019, posting a 14-10 record with a 4.19 ERA. His work at home was even more impressive, as Waino logged a 2.56 ERA within the confines of Busch Stadium last season. That's not even considering the two postseason starts at Busch in which he covered 15 innings while striking out 19 and allowing just three earned runs (1.80 ERA).
In the aftermath of the season, Wainwright wanted to take his time to allow his meetings with the Cardinals to play out before speaking definitively on whether he'd be back for another year. At no point, however, did he sound like a pitcher who was ready to hang 'em up.
Wainwright now officially rejoins the Cardinals for another round in 2020 for what could be the final season in the illustrious careers for both him and Yadier Molina, whose current contract expires after the upcoming season.
