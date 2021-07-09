CHICAGO (KMOV.com) — The Cardinals announced a signing Friday that should add to the depth of the pitching staff as they gear up for the final series of the season's first half.
St. Louis has signed right-handed pitcher Luis Garcia to the active roster. Garcia spent the bulk of this season with the Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees, serving primarily as a closer for the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. In 18 appearances there, Garcia compiled a 3.63 ERA with 11 saves and 19 strikeouts in 17.1 innings pitched. His last big-league action came as a member of the Texas Rangers in 2020; Garcia had a 7.56 ERA in 8.1 innings with Texas.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt described Garcia as "a strike-thrower," on Friday, similar to the description for other recent pitching additions in Wade LeBlanc and Justin Miller.
For a pitching staff that has allowed league-high totals for walks and hit batters this season, that description falls precisely in line with what the Cardinals front office has been seeking in recent weeks.
"It helps," Shildt said of the recent efforts of the front office to add to the pitching staff. "We've had a lot of depletion of our pitching. We've got a lot of young guys. It's a tough spot. They do as good a job as they possibly can. You sit there and you say, okay, we want to create opportunities for guys. See what we have and evaluate what that looks like. We've done that a fair amount this year. Then you look up and realize that some of those holes were just that: holes. So, looking to make those incremental improvements to help the collective good."
To add Garcia to the 40-man roster, the Cardinals transferred Carlos Martinez to the 60-day injured list, which puts him out of action until at least early September. Martinez is dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb for which a determination on next steps will be finalized in the coming days. As 2021 is the final guaranteed year on Martinez's contract with St. Louis, opting for a surgical repair could potentially spell the end to his tenure as a Cardinal.
To make room for Garcia on the active roster, St. Louis optioned starter Johan Oviedo to Triple-A Memphis. The Cardinals rotation is set for the weekend with Wade LeBlanc, Kwang Hyun Kim and Adam Wainwright slated to take on the Cubs at Wrigley Field. With no need for Oviedo to make another start before the All-Star Break, the decision to option him to Memphis buys the Cardinals a bonus reliever for the next three games in Chicago.
Shildt said Friday the club expects Oviedo to make a start for Memphis during the upcoming week while the MLB team is on break.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.