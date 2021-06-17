(KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced Thursday that they have made an addition to the pitching staff as the team works to establish the right mix for its bullpen.
St. Louis signed veteran left-hander Wade LeBlanc to an MLB deal, the team shared ahead of its series-opener against the Braves in Atlanta Thursday. The 36-year-old had six appearances with the Orioles earlier this season, throwing 6.2 innings and compiling a 9.45 ERA. LeBlanc has prior experience as a starting pitcher but will join the Cardinals bullpen, according to St. Louis manager Mike Shildt. Across 13 big-league seasons, the southpaw has put together a 46-48 record with a 4.59 ERA in 889 innings.
LeBlanc joins Genesis Cabrera and Andrew Miller on the left side of the Cardinals bullpen and will embark upon a quest to become a reliable third lefty for that unit. That's a luxury the team hasn't had this year due to the struggles of Tyler Webb, who remains at Triple-A Memphis. Reliever Seth Elledge was optioned to Memphis Thursday to clear a roster spot for LeBlanc.
