ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Ahead of a new series with the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt gave a series of updates on the statuses of several injured players as they work to make their way back to the active roster for St. Louis. Though Yadier Molina remains out of the Cardinals lineup for Tuesday evening as he nurses a knee contusion, his status arguably was not the most noteworthy update from the Zoom session with the Cardinals manager.
Baseball activities still paused for Bader
When he’s been in the lineup this season, Harrison Bader has been a capable contributor for the Cardinals lineup, blending a league-average offensive output (101 OPS+) with his customary quality center field defense. The problem for Bader has been his ability to stay on the field. After opening the season on the injured list with an arm injury, the 27-year-old outfielder played in 22 games before heading back to the IL with a fractured rib.
That injury took place on May 24 when Bader made a diving attempt on a Nick Madrigal blooper in shallow center field. Bader couldn’t quite snare the baseball, ultimately landing and rolling over on it with the rib area taking on the brunt of the force between his body weight and the outfield grass. Though the Cardinals were initially hopeful that the non-displaced, hairline fracture to Bader’s ribs would not keep him on the shelf for much longer than the minimum 10-day stay on the injured list, Mike Shildt said Tuesday that Bader hasn’t progressed as quickly as the team had hoped.
“Harrison’s gonna be a little bit longer than we anticipated,” Shildt said. “He just hasn’t gotten over that proverbial hump yet. So rest is taking place at the moment. A little longer recovery, which means further away from baseball activity, which means a longer baseball ramp-up to get back to playing in the big-leagues.”
Dylan Carlson has been the Cardinals’ primary center fielder in Bader’s absence, a comfortable spot for the rookie after filling the spot for the bulk of April when Bader was out previously. As for a new target for Bader’s potential return, Shildt considered it too early to offer any estimates Tuesday--but noted that it wouldn’t necessarily be any time soon.
“(It would be) irresponsible to tell you a timeline but it’s not around the immediate corner,” Shildt said.
Molina still progressing after knee contusion
Andrew Knizner is in the Cardinals starting lineup at catcher once again on Tuesday as Molina continues his recovery from taking a sharp foul ball off the kneecap Saturday. Though Molina improved with Monday's day off, he's still not quite ready for the grind of nine innings behind the dish.
“Better,” Shildt said Tuesday of Molina’s status. “Spoke with him this morning, still sore. Getting a lot closer. Optimistic about tomorrow. Could be available potentially in an emergency situation tonight. Getting there, making steady improvements, just needs another day.”
Shildt stated that Molina was prepared to pinch-hit for the pitcher’s spot in the ninth inning of Sunday’s game if the situation arose, but it ultimately did not come to pass as the Cardinals were retired in the inning before the spot in the order came to bat. Molina is expected to be available in a similar capacity Tuesday night.
Shildt speculated that the repeated crouching movements required of the catcher position would likely have more of an impact on Molina’s knee, at present, than would his potential efforts at the plate. With days off Monday and Thursday sandwiching this week’s two-game series against Cleveland, the Cardinals have thus far decided against a roster move at catcher.
Considering a stint on the IL would prevent Molina from participating in this weekend’s series against the Cubs, the team is attempting to muddle through this stretch a bit short-handed in hopes that Molina is able to return for those rivalry games at Wrigley Field against the NL Central leaders, which begin Friday.
DeJong closing in on return to active roster
Shildt said Tuesday that DeJong is in a good spot as he works his way back from a fractured rib that occurred when he was hit by a Freddy Peralta pitch back on May 11. Similar to what is taking place with Bader, DeJong’s recovery has been drawn out after the Cardinals initially expected he would be shelved no more than a couple weeks due to the injury. Unlike Bader, though, DeJong since resumed baseball activities over the weekend began a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.
Shildt said Tuesday the current plan for DeJong includes two more rehab games with Memphis on Tuesday and Wednesday before he returns to St. Louis to be evaluated by the team again on Thursday. With Thursday being an off-day for the Cardinals, it’s possible DeJong would return to the active roster for the weekend series in Chicago beginning on Friday.
Edmundo Sosa has filled in admirably for DeJong over the past few weeks, posting a .726 OPS (109 OPS+) with impressive defense at the shortstop position.
