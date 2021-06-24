ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — After Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers, marking the Cardinals' third in a row and fifth in their last six games, St. Louis manager Mike Shildt hinted that the lineup may look "a little different" for the team's next contest, acknowledging the sub-.500 team needed a jolt.
The miniature shakeup to the batting order arrived, indeed, in time for Thursday's home game against the Pirates as Dylan Carlson will move into the lead-off role for the Redbirds for the 7:15 p.m. tilt at Busch Stadium.
Shildt stressed that a shuffling of the lineup is not representative of specific displeasure with Tommy Edman, who has regularly been atop the Cardinals batting order this season. Instead, he views the choice to juggle the lineup as an opportunity to reset the entire group as it looks for collective improvement to its approach at the plate.
"The lineup can be representative of change, but really, the change is more about our approach right now," Shildt said. "Eddy's done a nice job for us at the top. Just looking to change things up a little bit, get a different look. But really, the different look is going to ultimately be how we take our at-bats more consistently based on the situation and based on using the whole field."
Though Edman has maintained a tolerable .241 batting average for the month of June—which actually out-ranks prominent Cardinals like Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina over the same period—his on-base percentage has taken a more dire hit. Edman has drawn just one walk this month as his OBP checks in at .250 for June.
The recent swoon for the second baseman/right fielder is far from the only reason the club struggled to a mere five runs in its five losses on this past road trip, but it's indicative of a team-wide problem that has lingered for the majority of the month.
"We've got to change our approach with our at-bats," Shildt continued. "Regardless of what lineup you have, until that changes, we won't see any changes in results, significantly. But we've addressed that and the lineup is a part of it."
Shildt posited Thursday that, as a whole, the Cardinals offense has become too one-dimensional in a chase for slugging the baseball rather than developing a balanced approach that contributes meaningfully with on-base productivity in addition to power numbers.
"I think the game has gone a little too far—and we've taken it a little too far, we've actually talked about it internally more recently and expect to see some change—we've put our egg in a small basket of SLG," Shildt said. "The game in general and to us specifically, we've forgotten that, oh, by the way, you've got to get on base."
In June, the problem has been that the Cardinals really haven't excelled in either category, ranking 28th in baseball with a .282 OBP and 29th in the league with a .322 SLG on the month. Shildt is hopeful that a refresh to the team's approach—in addition to some tweaks to the batting order—will inspire the type of productivity the club has been desperately seeking of late.
Here's how Thursday's lineup shakes out for the Cardinals:
- Carlson CF
- Goldschmidt 1B
- Arenado 3B
- O'Neill LF
- Molina C
- Edman 2B
- Nootbaar RF
- DeJong SS
- Martínez RHP
