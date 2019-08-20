ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame weekend is coming up this weekend, with new honorees and festivities set for the celebration.
News 4's Kristen Cornett went to the Hall of Fame and Museum inside Ballpark Village to get a sneak peak of the new cases going in and find out what kind of special events are planned this weekend.
