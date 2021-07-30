(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals have traded John Gant to the Twins for veteran starting pitcher J.A. Happ ahead of the MLB trade deadline Friday afternoon. The Cardinals also sent 24-year-old minor-league pitcher Evan Sisk in the deal.
Both teams officially announced the deal Friday.
We have acquired LHP J.A. Happ and cash considerations from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for RHP John Gant and minor league LHP Evan Sisk. pic.twitter.com/hWBToQme1o— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 30, 2021
The 38-year-old Happ has a 6.77 ERA in 19 starts this season and has allowed a league-most 74 earned runs on the year. The Cardinals must hope a change of scenery can lead the lefty Happ to provide St. Louis with some meaningful insurance in the starting rotation down the stretch.
Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas have begun rehab assignments that could lead to their returns to the rotation in August, but the Cardinals sought veteran depth to bolster the group. Whether Happ represents the accomplishment of that goal is a legitimate question based on his recent performance. For July, Happ has a 9.22 ERA in five starts, allowing an opposing OPS of 1.011 in the month.
The 28-year-old Gant began the season successfully in the Cardinals rotation before a hefty walk rate force him into the bullpen. On the season, Gant has a 3.42 ERA in 76.1 innings, but seemed to be stuck in no-man's land regarding his role on the Cardinals roster. Gant remains under team control for 2022, but would be due a raise in arbitration from his $2.1 million salary.
That likely put him in the category of non-tender candidates for St. Louis, which led to the Cardinals shipping him out for a reclamation project on deadline day Friday.
