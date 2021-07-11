(KMOV.com) — After the splashy selection of high school infielder Jordan Walker with their first pick in the MLB Draft a year ago, the Cardinals dug back into their roots with their top selection in the 2021 MLB Draft Sunday night.
With the No. 18 overall pick, the Cardinals selected RHP Michael McGreevy out of UC Santa Barbara. That's a return to a trend of which the Cardinals have been fond in the past, as St. Louis had drafted collegiate pitchers with their first selection four times since 2012. The 21-year-old McGreevy makes the fifth, following lefty Zack Thompson, whom the Cardinals selected out of Kentucky in 2019.
MLB.com ranked McGreevy as the No. 28 prospect in this year's draft, but the Cardinals leapt at the chance to snare him with their pick due to a combination of factors that left the club impressed with the 6'5", 215-pound right-hander.
For Cardinals Assistant General Manager Randy Flores, it was McGreevy's command and exceptional athleticism that cemented the club's decision to add him to the organization Sunday night.
"When you look at his body of work, it doesn't take an analyst to look at someone who has impeccable control, who has the body and physicality of a starter, and the athleticism that we were really drawn to," Flores said.
In a year in which the Cardinals' big-league club has struggled on the mound with league-high totals in walks and hit batters, St. Louis took its shot in the first round on a pitcher who displayed marvelous command throughout his career at UC Santa Barbara.
Over three seasons with the Gauchos of the Big West Conference, McGreevy walked just 31 batters in 189.1 innings pitched. After posting a 1.94 ERA as a reliever in his freshman season at UCSB, McGreevy earned a spot in the Gauchos starting rotation as a sophomore.
But McGreevy only got four starts in 2020 before COVID-19 put an end to his season. A shame, too, considering his 0.99 ERA in those four outings.
After getting that taste of what it was like to succeed as a collegiate starter, McGreevy made a conscious decision during the pandemic to grab hold of the future he wanted for himself.
"I really took it upon myself to really work on that body," McGreevy said. "I was thinking to myself, hey, it's mid-March right now. We're not going to get back on a baseball field until September, October. I know some guys around the country aren't going to take this seriously—it's a hard time to work and get better. But that's kind of what (UCSB head coach Andrew) Checketts preaches and why I got so good, as well. It's just the day-in, day-out process of trying to get better and never being content. I think that just stuck with me and drove my work ethic during the pandemic."
Flores mentioned McGreevy's personal ownership of his career amid trying circumstances over the past year as another element of his character that solidified the Cardinals' interest in him.
"What we saw in Michael McGreevy was someone who took ownership of his development on his own during the pandemic," Flores said. "Who came away from the pandemic throwing harder, gained weight and was stronger, and still had that ability to attack hitters in the zone with all of his pitches. It was very, very attractive to us."
When McGreevy returned to the UCSB rotation for the 2021 season, he showed impressive durability following the unusual circumstances of the previous year. McGreevy threw 101.2 innings in 16 starts this season, compiling a 9-2 record with a 2.92 ERA and 115 strikeouts. Though the K-totals weren't especially gaudy for a first-round pitching talent, what did stand out was McGreevy's control: in over 100 innings, he issued just 11 walks on the season.
"Watching him command the baseball, he just has a great feel for the zone," Flores said. "He takes a lot of pride in the way he pitches."
In an era of baseball where eye-popping velocity appears first, second and third on the list of important attributes when scouting pitchers, it's noteworthy to see the Cardinals aim for a different approach with this draft selection. McGreevy's heater doesn't necessarily leap off radar guns, though he and the Cardinals both believe he still has room for growth in the velocity department.
"He said that he thinks there's another jump in him, physically." Flores said. "He was a bit of a late bloomer. He saw the dividends that the work paid off for him during the pandemic. And he believes that stacking those years of continued strength development and pitch development means that he will be able to reach the upper echelons of his velocity that he's shown a little more consistently."
For McGreevy, it's a matter of continuing to build upon the work that he's put in over the course of the past year.
"With putting on muscle, good weight, touching on some mechanics here and there, I think I'm able to sit anywhere from 95-plus consistently," McGreevy said. "Go into games deep and I want to hold that velocity moving forward."
Seemingly more relevant to the Cardinals' interests than the exact number on the radar reading, though, was how McGreevy displayed his ability to sustain the velocity he does possess consistently under a starter's workload.
In McGreevy, it's clear the Cardinals made this selection seeking a future big-league rotation piece rather than a bullpen arm.
"What we were intrigued on is that he reeks of athleticism and of being a starter. Flores said. "What I mean by that is he sustained velocity. Coming out of a pandemic, he threw over 100 innings. And in doing that, he almost has a phobia of walking batters. He talks about that. He speaks about how he would rather give up hits.
"So when you take that, you pair that with a good sinking fastball. You pair that with a fastball that reaches the mid-90s—up to 96 and 97. Control of a breaking ball and curveball. And a developing changeup—it really is something where we do like how he is now and we do believe that his future is bright."
