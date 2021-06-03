(KMOV.com) — In the record book, the Cardinals were able to tread water over the course of their 10-game road trip that ended in a rough 14-3 loss on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Though there was plenty of room for the trip to have gone better, the Cardinals aren’t stressing over a 5-5 record against two contenders—the White Sox and Dodgers—with a series win over the lowly Diamondbacks wedged in the middle.
“We can always be better,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said, evaluating the road trip late Wednesday night ahead of the Cardinals’ red-eye flight back to St. Louis. “.500 on the road, going out West. We played some good teams. If you go into that, look, I don’t like to put limits on anything—you’d like to go 10-0. But going .500 on the road on the West Coast trip that’s 10 days—like I said, we always want more, but we can live with playing .500 on the road on that kind of trip, for sure.”
While the team isn’t panicking over its recent results, the state of its roster should have the front office scrambling for a life vest.
Days after the Cardinals lost ace starter Jack Flaherty for the foreseeable future to a significant oblique injury, Carlos Martinez delivered the worst start of his big-league career for St. Louis in another rubber-game debacle Wednesday. Martinez permitted a whopping 10 earned runs while failing to escape the first inning as the Cardinals dropped to 1-7 on the season in the rubber game of a series.
The struggles of, and injuries to, the rotation have put undue stress on the bullpen. Offensively, the Cardinals bats have been lulled into a docile state, scoring just 12 runs over their last four games en route to three losses in that span. Though the Cardinals escaped the road trip where they started it at six games above .500, action around them in the NL Central has caused the pressure to increase. The Cubs have suddenly hit their stride, winning nine of their last 10 games to vault into a 1.5 game lead over the Cardinals in the division standings.
The first game of a new home stand is frequently a day for roster evaluation. When that evaluation strikes a concerning tone, as it does at present for St. Louis, it often leads to roster movement. The tea leaves suggest a series of stopgap moves could be forthcoming to help the Cardinals plug the holes in their roster for the immediate future; veteran outfielder Matt Szczur hasn’t seen game action for Triple-A Memphis in several days and could receive a promotion to aid a thin outfield group in St. Louis. Though Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson are performing well, the team has Harrison Bader on the IL with Lane Thomas and Justin Williams struggling to capably fill the third outfield spot.
On the pitching side, the Cardinals could play some musical chairs with their bullpen arms after Jake Woodford, Seth Elledge and Junior Fernandez each threw multiple innings in mop-up duty Wednesday. If St. Louis opts to keep those arms on the roster, though—and with lefty Andrew Miller’s return from a toe blister on the horizon—it could spell trouble for Tyler Webb, who has struggled mightily this season. The once-reliable lefty, who is out of options, has allowed at least one run in 10 of his last 13 appearances, and saw his ERA balloon to 13.22 with another clunker of an outing Wednesday. If the club needs more room for new adds to the 40-man roster, it’s conceivable that Flaherty’s injury timeline would be conducive to a transfer to the 60-day injured list.
Any moves the Cardinals decide to enact in the coming days would represent temporary solutions to the problems that have been building with each additional injury to key components of the roster. With the month of June underway, the club must turn its attention toward identifying its options for more permanent fixes to its growing list of concerns.
A strong start to the year put the Cardinals in position to make the kind of postseason run that was anticipated when they added Nolan Arenado over the winter, but an early start to a possible June swoon renders their footing more precarious by the day. As the trade market heats up this summer, St. Louis will need aggressive pursuits and decisive action if it expects to maintain its status as a championship contender for the 2021 season.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
