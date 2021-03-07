JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV.com) — Roger Dean Stadium can be a tricky place for slugging hitters to make their hay, as the park typically favors pitchers. But predicting precisely how the park would play Sunday afternoon would have been a tough task for anyone without an advanced degree in meteorology.
“Jupiter, Florida is the windiest place on Earth while we’re here every year,” Adam Wainwright joked Sunday. Noting that the swirling gusts off Florida’s Atlantic Coast are difficult on his golf game, he pointed out that it makes life difficult on outfielders trying to track down fly balls, too.
Short of finding a copy of ‘Wind Patterns For Dummies,’ keeping your eyes on the flags was the best way to get a read on a blustery Sunday afternoon at The Dean. Winds were consistently blowing from left toward right field throughout the day, which had an impact on the game in several instances.
Every high-fly ball was an adventure, starting with a ball that carried on right fielder Dylan Carlson in the first inning. Carlson took his first step in before retreating and trying to sprint back on a ball hit by Jose Altuve to right field. It carried all the way to the wall, crashing off the signage for three bases.
Altuve came around to score on a sacrifice fly by the next hitter, marking the only damage against Wainwright all day. He logged three impressive innings, posting five strikeouts on 44 pitches. Aside from Altuve’s skyscraper, Wainwright didn’t permit any base runners in his second straight strong outing of the spring.
Offensively, the Cardinals took a while to break through. They were unable to register their first hit until Tyler O’Neill dropped one into no-man’s land in shallow right-center in the sixth. St. Louis then took advantage of an Astros error in the inning to notch its first run—and that opened the floodgates. With their regulars staying in the game long enough for three plate appearances each for the first time this spring, the Cardinals finally took command of the game with some help from the wind in the seventh.
With the score tied at 2-2, O’Neill came up to bat again with men aboard, looking to do damage. When he lofted a fly ball deep to the opposite field, it seemed unlikely that the ballpark would hold it—and the hefty gusts toward the foul pole made sure of that.
“I don’t know, you’re gonna have to look at the TrackMan numbers for that one,” O’Neill said as to whether his three-run home run would have cleared the wall under calmer weather conditions. “I got it all right, though.”
O’Neill’s breakthrough was representative of the Cardinals as a whole, as the team took advantage of their chances late to score all eight of their runs in their final three offensive half-innings. Though quality at-bats earlier in the game didn’t bear results—a Lane Thomas grounder at 105.6 mph off the bat right to the shortstop and a loud Nolan Arenado drive swatted down by the wind both come to mind—the Cardinals kept up a collective plate approach indicative of the consistency that their manager often preaches.
“If you’re still staying present, you’re still taking your quality at-bats, and you’re still staying with it, you give yourself a chance to do what we did and that’s get back in the game,” Mike Shildt said. “And then to take advantage and get on top and open it up like we did. If you kinda get discouraged a little bit and you’re like, ‘Ah, you know, we’re not scoring, we’re not doing anything, it’s not our day,’ and you’re already into the fifth, sixth inning with that, that’s not a winner’s mentality.
“A winner’s mentality, which is what these guys have, is regardless of circumstances, we’re going to compete. And because of that, you’re going to get better as the game goes because you’re talking and seeing the game—not getting discouraged by the lack of results at the time, because you can’t get those results back.”
Game results aren't the most important thing at this stage of the calendar, but a mentality of perseverance like they one the Cardinals showed Sunday would be a welcomed staple for their upcoming campaign.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
