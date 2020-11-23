(KMOV.com) — Reports out of the Dominican Republic indicate that Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez was involved in a gathering that violated social distancing and mandatory mask-wearing protocols over the weekend.
An article for the Dominican newspaper 'Listin Diario' describes an event in which musical artist Denisse Michel Tejada, known as 'La Perversa,' was taken into custody for violating COVID-19 protocols during a large gathering in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic on Sunday. Photos and a video circulating social media show Martinez riding a motorcycle while not wearing a mask or a helmet.
Carlos Martinez not staying out of the news during the off-season. pic.twitter.com/ZRdQo3pr0q— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) November 23, 2020
A portion of the article, translated from Spanish, states, "Pitcher Carlos Martínez 'el Tsunami' also participated in the activity, but it has not been reported whether he was detained."
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a representative for Martinez stated the pitcher was not taken into custody as a result of his participation in the event.
Spoke to Martinez's representative, and here's what he said: #stlcards pitcher is not currently and was not in custody. He may face a fine for violations. He was being part of the filming of a video, and that drew a crowd in his hometown. https://t.co/mQtuMGGu3M— Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) November 23, 2020
In what was billed as the year Martinez would reclaim his spot in the starting rotation, a role he filled successfully from 2015 to 2017, the 29-year-old pitcher struggled to gain traction on the mound in 2020. After initially earning a starting job in Summer Camp, Martinez contracted COVID-19 during the outbreak of the virus that spread throughout the Cardinals organization during the season.
Later in the season, Martinez returned from the COVID-related injured list but struggled to regain his previous form. The virus impacted him more significantly than it did many of his teammates, as it was revealed that Martinez sought medical attention at a hospital for treatment of his COVID symptoms.
Martinez is due to earn $11.5 million under his contract with the Cardinals next season, which is the final guaranteed year of his contract.
The Cardinals on Monday responded to the incident, saying:
The St. Louis Cardinals were informed earlier today that Carlos Martínez had participated in a public gathering event this past weekend in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.
We are currently gathering details from this event, but it is our understanding that Carlos was not arrested nor are there any pending legal charges against him.
Certainly, we would not condone anyone from our organization knowingly violating community laws or health regulations.
