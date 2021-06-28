(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals announced a series of roster moves ahead of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday as the team continues to search for its footing during a difficult month of June.
The Cardinals promoted pitchers Brandon Waddell and Roel Ramirez to supplement the big-league bullpen, optioning Seth Elledge and Jake Woodford to Memphis. To make room for Ramirez on the 40-man roster, St. Louis designated first baseman John Nogowski for assignment.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak described Monday's moves as a necessary part of the natural churn to the roster as the club continues its search for wins. June hasn't been kind to the Cardinals, as the team has slumped to a record of 6-17 for the month.
MINORS MOVES
On the minors side of the equation, the Cardinals promoted several infielders following their early-season successes at various levels of the organization. St. Louis promoted Nolan Gorman to Triple-A Memphis, Malcolm Nunez to Double-A Springfield and Jordan Walker to High-A Peoria.
Gorman, who ranks as the No. 2 prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline, put together a .288/.354/.508 batting line with 11 home runs in 195 plate appearances at Springfield to earn an opportunity in Memphis. What's notable about the other promotions is that, while each essentially needed to take place due to the domino effect to back-fill for Gorman's absence, both Nunez and Walker have also performed admirably and are just as deserving of a new opportunity as Gorman.
The 20-year-old Nunez has posted an .804 OPS in 151 plate appearances to earn his shot at Springfield, but the most notable mover might be Jordan Walker, the 19-year-old first-round draft choice who has dominated this season for the Low-A Palm Beach Cardinals. Walker has blasted six home runs with a .374/.475/.687 batting line in 122 plate appearances.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.