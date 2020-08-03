MILWAUKEE (KMOV.com) -- The four-game Cardinals series against the Detroit Tigers was postponed after additional players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The team said 13 members of the organization, seven players and six staff members, tested positive. Seven members have shown mild symptoms.
The club has been quarantined in their Milwaukee hotel rooms since Thursday, after missing the full series against the Brewers.
The plan, the team said, is to resume play Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.
This is developing story. More will be posted.
