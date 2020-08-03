More members of the Cardinals organization have tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

MILWAUKEE (KMOV.com) -- The four-game Cardinals series against the Detroit Tigers was postponed after additional players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said 13 members of the organization, seven players and six staff members, tested positive. Seven members have shown mild symptoms.

The club has been quarantined in their Milwaukee hotel rooms since Thursday, after missing the full series against the Brewers.

The plan, the team said, is to resume play Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.

Baseball commissioner warns he might end season if coronavirus isn't managed better, ESPN reports

A general view of Busch Stadium prior to the Opening Day game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 24, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Cardinals game has been postponed after positive coronavirus tests.

This is developing story. More will be posted.

