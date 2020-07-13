ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced Monday that relief pitcher Jordan Hicks has opted out of the 2020 MLB season.
Hicks underwent Tommy John surgery last June and was expected to be ready to return to the Cardinals bullpen at some point during the 2020 campaign. Hicks had been seen in multiple social media videos throwing bullpen sessions in preparation for the season.
As a Type 1 Diabetic, Hicks could be at a higher risk for complications from COVID-19. As a result of pre-existing health concerns, he has opted out of the 2020 season.
“We respect and understand Jordan’s decision to opt out this season,” stated Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak in a press release. “We wish him well as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery, and we look forward to seeing Jordan back on the mound for the 2021 season.”
Per the agreement between MLB and the MLB Players' Association, players who are considered "high-risk" due to pre-existing health concerns are eligible to opt out of participation in the 2020 season, but can still receive full pay and service time.
Monday afternoon, Hicks posted a statement on his decision to opt out via his Twitter account.
2020 Season❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/zxLiq7d7Gc— Jordan Hicks (@Jhicks007) July 13, 2020
The 23-year-old Hicks was an anchor for the St. Louis bullpen last season before hitting the injured list. He appeared in 29 games for the Cardinals in 2019, posting a 3.14 ERA and 14 saves as the team's primary closing pitcher. For his MLB career, Hicks stands at a 5-6 record with a 3.47 ERA and 20 saves.
