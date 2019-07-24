Before we delve too deep into this topic, we’ve got to get something out in the open: The Cardinals may not have lost the Luke Voit trade after all.
You remember Luke Voit. The Lafayette High School grad, the Missouri State product drafted by his hometown St. Louis Cardinals only to be traded away for a couple no-name relievers before ever getting the chance to prove what he could really do at the major-league level. The slugging first baseman who has since gone on to become a Bronx Bomber in every sense of the phrase, blasting 33 home runs in 543 plate appearances since joining the Yankees just before last year’s trade deadline.
Now, I’m not declaring that St. Louis won the trade. That would be insane, as Voit has been a revelation for the most recognizable franchise in the sport, performing like a true superstar. And if you think that’s overselling his accomplishments, here’s a list of names that can claim a higher Weighted Runs Created Plus than Voit’s 150 wRC+ since August 1, 2018: Christian Yelich, Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger, Anthony Rendon, Alex Bregman.
That’s the list.
Ever-astute observers of the game, Cardinals fans noticed Voit’s surge to stardom over the final two months of 2018—as Voit slashed .333/.405/.689 in 148 plate appearances for New York—and widely determined the Voit trade to have been a bust. It was lumped into the same category as shipping Tommy Pham out of town. Those in the media mocked the Voit trade, too, deriding it as a decision the Cardinals front office would probably like to have to do over again.
Nearly a year after the trade was completed, it might be time for us to receive our just desserts.
Why's that? It's all because of the performance of one Giovanny Gallegos. Somebody call the Freezing Cold Takes guy—some of us deserve to get exposed.
Gallegos doesn’t have the name recognition of, say, Josh Hader or Aroldis Chapman, but he’s been every bit as filthy as any reliever in baseball this season. In 48.1 innings, Gallegos has posted a 2.23 ERA with 70 strikeouts. His 8.75 K/BB ratio ranks third among MLB relievers (20 innings min.) while his strikeout rate ranks 19th among the same. His 0.74 WHIP ranks behind only Hader's 0.71.
Though he's not out there ripping through the ninth as the Cardinals closer, in today’s game, that doesn’t mean Gallegos doesn’t carry value. Regardless of the inning or circumstance in which it occurs during a game, when the Cardinals have needed Gallegos to break out the fire extinguisher on an opponent’s scoring chance, he’s answered the bell.
For the season, Gallegos has inherited 29 runners, which is tied for the 11th-most among MLB relievers in 2019. Of those 29 runners that were already on base when Gallegos entered the game, only three of them have come around to score. Just three.
Among the 40 relievers who have been tasked with stranding inherited runners most frequently this season, only Arizona’s Andrew Chafin has a better percentage than Gallegos (Chafin has stranded 32 of 35).
But the numbers describing Gallegos’ rare value to the Cardinals don’t end there.
According to FanGraphs, 22 MLB relievers have been worth at least 1.0 Win Above Replacement this season. Yes, Gallegos is one of them. More than that, though, Gallegos is the only reliever on that list to not have recorded a single save all year.
That’s not because he couldn’t perform as the St. Louis closer; Gallegos doesn’t have a blown save on his ledger, either. It’s simply because there isn’t anybody else on the Cardinals roster who can fill Gallegos’ role as capably as he does. Since June 1, Gallegos has surrendered just two runs in 25.1 innings. He’s also walked only two batters during that stretch. He’s been as close to a sure thing for the Cardinals as is possible in this game.
It’s not enough to make us turn around and ask ‘Luke Who?’ but it sure looks a lot better than it did before the full scope of Gallegos’ capabilities were revealed. With a greater ability to impact the game as an every day offensive force, Voit’s 1.6 fWAR this season eclipses Gallegos’ 1.2. Chasen Shreve, the other piece that came back to the Cardinals in the Voit deal, was designated for assignment this week for the second time. He may not return the value the Cardinals had hoped.
But Gallegos presence in the ‘pen has made the Cardinals considerably better in 2019. If Voit were here, the offensive explosion that put him on the radar around the sport would have probably come in St. Louis—and don’t give me that line about Yankee Stadium’s dimensions being responsible for Voit’s success. His OPS at home this year is .782. In road games, it’s 1.007. Last season, his OPS on the road was 1.177. It’s not the ballpark. He’s just a good hitter.
Without Voit, though, the Cardinals went in a reasonable direction with their first base gig, acquiring Paul Goldschmidt and then signing him to an extension. Though his numbers this year aren’t quite what we had all anticipated, Goldy has begun to perk up of late—his OPS in July is .960, with seven home runs and 21 RBIs. He looks like he’s going to be just fine. And even if he’s not, nobody was complaining about that deal when it happened this winter.
It’s still tempting to wonder what it would’ve been like to have hometown kid Luke Voit mashing for St. Louis for the foreseeable future—but only a little. Because Giovanny Gallegos is looking like a prize in his own right.
