ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Yairo Munoz is no longer a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.
The team announced Saturday it had released the third-year utility man, a surprising move given the Cardinals had no roster-related benefit to doing so.
Munoz had options remaining, so the Cardinals could have sent him to the minors with impunity. What's more: that potentially uncomfortable conversation would not have even been necessary since Munoz is currently nursing a hamstring injury. The Cardinals could have place him on the injured list in St. Louis, allowing him to heal as a full-fledged member of the club before any decisions on his worthiness for the roster would have been required. By then, there probably would have been a spot for him, given the cyclical nature of injuries to an MLB team.
Munoz also would have been under affordable team control for years to come, so the Cardinals had no financial incentive to release him so abruptly. What gives?
Well, Munoz went AWOL.
Munoz had gotten off to a strong start in Grapefruit League games, but he injured his hamstring running to first base last Saturday, February 29. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt acknowledged after that day's game that Munoz would likely miss a chunk of time due to the injury, but would require testing and imaging in order to determine the exact timetable based on the severity.
Munoz never gave the Cardinals medical staff the chance to perform those steps. According to the team Saturday, Munoz simply left. He hopped on a plane bound for his home in the Dominican Republic, bolting from Cardinals camp without a word of notice to his team.
Some way or another, I have a feeling Munoz will receive the Cardinals' response to his silence.
---
The date of the Cardinals first full-squad workout at spring training last month: Monday, February 17. While position players were under no obligation to show up for any workouts prior to that date, it did seem a little odd that the Monday workout was the first time I saw Yairo Munoz appear down at Cardinals camp in 2020.
Munoz, on paper, was in prime competition for a roster spot heading into the new season. Last season, Munoz's performance dropped off considerably from the .276/.350/.413 batting line he posted for the Cardinals as a rookie in 2018. Munoz maintained a decent-enough batting average at .267 in 2019, but he stopped drawing walks—his on-base percentage dropped to a paltry .298. He slugged just .355.
His playing time went the way of his numbers at the plate, way down from the previous year, a reality with which Munoz was apparently displeased in 2019.
That's what makes Munoz's last-minute arrival to spring training so befuddling. If Munoz was concerned about his role a year ago, you'd think he would have been willing to put in the extra work this spring, alongside the Cardinals starters who were there a month ahead of time, in some cases.
Again, the extra work would have been extra. It wasn't mandatory. But the praise Shildt has heaped upon those kinds of positive work habits for players like Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong should give a hint as to how the Cardinals value it.
"They work a lot together," Shildt said of Wong and DeJong. "They came in early (this spring), which we appreciate. Worked with Oquendo, you know, a month early before we even started camp. And they did it last year.
"They're talented but there's also work that's put in to match the talent, which they both do. They're serious about their positioning. There's a reason why we had a high double play-efficiency rate, better than anybody in baseball."
The week before official workouts began, the Cardinals added a player who essentially amounts to a MLB-veteran version of Munoz's own skill set: Brad Miller. In limited playing time a year ago, Miller slugged 12 home runs with a .941 on-base-plus-slugging-percentage (OPS) while playing multiple positions in the field.
Munoz's OPS was .653.
Rather than letting the increased competition serve as a motivator, the Miller addition seemed to instead scare the 25-year-old Munoz away.
John Mozeliak told reporters in Jupiter Saturday morning that his impression from Munoz's agent was that the player was "frustrated with how he was used last year and didn't like the writing on the wall, I think, that he was seeing this year."
Mozeliak went on to describe the team's decision to release Munoz rather than wait it out, considering "the likelihood of him coming back and being happy didn't seem very high probability."
The disgruntled Cardinal—now former Cardinal—was a lesser offensive producer last season than Harrison Bader, whose struggles motivated him to work tirelessly this winter, five days a week in Florida with Tommy Pham. And hey, though he was struggling at the plate, at least Bader still played Gold Glove-caliber defense.
Munoz didn't do anything particularly well in 2019. The Cardinals, though, still had belief in him. Shildt sang Munoz's praises frequently and was noticeably dispirited last week about the hamstring injury that derailed his hot start to the spring. He was still excited about what Munoz could offer a contending team.
Shildt and the Cardinals remembered the sturdy rookie season in which Munoz posted an above-average 109 OPS+ while filling a valuable utility role defensively. With the 26-man roster being implemented for this season, there's no question Munoz would have had a role with St. Louis in 2020 once his hamstring healed.
But like Edmundo Sosa, Max Schrock and others competing for spots, Munoz wasn't guaranteed anything. He would have to earn his opportunities like any other played of his stature—relatively unproven. That's the nature of competition, a word the Cardinals embrace and thrive upon.
Based on his actions over the past week, Yairo Munoz didn't seem to embrace the competition. That's all you need to know to understand why he's no longer part of it for the Cardinals.
