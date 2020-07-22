ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — The Cardinals announced Wednesday they have released left-handed reliever Brett Cecil, ending his tumultuous tenure with the team prematurely in the final year of his contract.
Cecil had not appeared in a regular season game for the Cardinals since 2018, a season in which he carried an 6.89 ERA. In his initial campaign with St. Louis, Cecil did post a respectable 3.88 ERA across 73 appearances out of the Cardinals bullpen, but his ride with the Redbirds was all downhill from there.
When the Cardinals signed Cecil to a four-year contract worth $30.5 million in the winter prior to the 2017 season, they anticipated he would be an anchor for the club's relief corps. As it turned out, he consistently dealt with injuries and ineffectiveness, leaving his salary as a much-maligned topic on an annual basis for Cardinals fans.
After a poor 2018 season, Cecil missed the entire 2019 campaign due to injury. He entered spring training in February with reports of good health, but Cecil injured his hamstring trying to cover first base during a Grapefruit League game, calling question to his availability before the COVID-19 shutdown.
Most recently, Cecil appeared in Cardinals Summer Camp attempting to remake himself as a sidearm pitcher. His velocity ranged from the upper 70s to the low 80s at Summer Camp. His new submarine style simply did not offer enough deception to keep hitters off balance at such low speeds, leading to the team's decision to cut ties with Cecil ahead of the 2020 season, which opens Friday.
In addition to the Cecil move, the Cardinals also announced Wednesday that infielder Brad Miller has been placed on the 10-day injured list. Miller has been dealing with a heel issue throughout Summer Camp. The official designation for Miller's injury by the team is right ankle bursitis.
Mike Shildt had indicated earlier Wednesday that Miller would likely not be ready for the Opening Day roster, but it's possible he returns without a lengthy absence.
