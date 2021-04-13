(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals made a move to shuffle up their bullpen again Tuesday, recalling reliever Kodi Whitley from the Alternate Training Site.
Whitley was a spring training standout in 2020 before the coronavirus shutdown. He ultimately contracted COVID-19 during the Cardinals outbreak later that summer and battled injuries before making his return to the St. Louis roster toward the end of the 2020 campaign. In a limited sample, he compiled a 1.93 ERA in four appearances.
To make room for Whitley on the active roster, the team optioned Johan Oviedo to the alternate site. Oviedo shined in 4.2 relief innings following a clunker of a start for Daniel Ponce de Leon on Sunday. Considering Oviedo saw a starter's workload in that game, it would have been unlikely to see him available to pitch again for the next couple days. For a Cardinals bullpen that has logged more innings over the first 10 games of the season than the team's starters, Whitley's fresh arm will be a welcomed boost.
Because he has minor-league options remaining, the Cardinals can option Oviedo without any long-term roster repercussions—the same wouldn't be true of Ponce de Leon, who is out of options at this point in his career. To option him from the active roster, the club would need to expose him to waivers, a step the Cardinals historically try to avoid if at all possible.
Though Oviedo leaves the active roster for the time being, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return before long. Manager Mike Shildt has discussed the potential for the Cardinals to transition intermittently to a six-man starting rotation at times during the first half of the season in an effort to conserve and protect the health of the starters group as a whole following last year's shortened season.
With the quality of his recent performance fresh in mind, Oviedo could be under consideration for a spot in that expanded rotation at some point in the near future.
