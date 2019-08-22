The Cardinals announced Thursday they have recalled relief pitcher Dominic Leone from Memphis. St. Louis shuffled another reliever, rookie Junior Fernandez, back to Triple-A to make room on the roster for Leone.
There's been no nice way to frame Leone's 2019 to this point, as he has posted a 7.14 ERA in 29 innings across multiple stints out of the St. Louis bullpen. However, it's possible the turning point to Leone's season is coming; since his most recent demotion to Memphis about a month ago, the 27-year-old righty boasts a 0.73 ERA in 12.1 Triple-A innings. He's blown away batters, racking up 23 strikeouts to only two walks.
Now, he'll have the chance to prove what worked for him in the minors can work for him at the highest level. Given Leone's status as arbitration eligible this off-season, he's a likely a non-tender candidate this winter if he can't figure things out over the stretch run of the season in St. Louis.
As for Fernandez, his debut run in the Cardinals bullpen was encouraging. Fernandez registered a 3.60 ERA with seven strikeouts in five innings for St. Louis. The 22-year-old tossed two scoreless innings Wednesday night, so the Cardinals chose a route quite familiar to them this season, and optioned the worn reliever for a fresher arm.
With rosters set to expand September 1, Fernandez will no doubt be back with St. Louis soon, eager to continue proving himself as one of the bright young stars of the Cardinals pitching staff.
