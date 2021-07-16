ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — With their pitching woes not entirely resolved amid various ongoing injuries to the staff, the Cardinals have made another addition to the roster coming out of the All-Star Break Friday.
St. Louis selected the contract of veteran lefty T.J. McFarland from Triple-A Memphis, promoting him to the big-league squad Friday. The club optioned Brandon Waddell to Memphis in a corresponding move before moving him to the COVID-related injured list after learning of a positive COVID-19 test result for the left-handed reliever.
John Mozeliak shared that Waddell was experiencing only minor symptoms, but declined to offer information regarding the pitcher's vaccination status.
Because the rules surrounding the COVID-IL dictate that players on the list do not count against a team's 40-man roster, the Cardinals didn't need to make a 40-man move to accommodate McFarland's addition. Since joining Memphis, McFarland has appeared in four games, throwing 7.0 innings while allowing a pair of earned runs for a 2.57 ERA.
In more than 400 MLB innings from 2013 to 2020, McFarland has posted a career ERA of 4.08 across stops with the Orioles, D-backs and Athletics.
Cards finalize deal with Mike McGreevy
The Cardinals also announced the signing of the No. 18 overall pick from last weekend's MLB Draft, as they welcomed right-handed pitcher Mike McGreevy with a tour of Busch Stadium Friday.
McGreevy called the experience "surreal," noting that his new reality as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals organization still hasn't entirely sunk in for him in the days following his selection by the team in the middle of the first round on Sunday night.
"My buddies have been texting me, 'Send pictures, send pictures! Say hi to Arenado!' I'm like, he's got a game to play," McGreevy said with a laugh. "But it's been super cool, the support with my friends, family and everybody else has been awesome."
Mike McGreevy going through the media car wash at Busch Stadium after signing with the Cardinals this afternoon.Mike says his buddies back home have been asking for pictures and told him to say hi to Arenado for them."He's got a game to play," McGreevy laughed. pic.twitter.com/nVTqEoa2VC— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) July 16, 2021
McGreevy said that he left home in San Clemente, California before 4 a.m. Thursday. Between all the physicals, medical evaluations and paperwork that consumed his day, he shared he didn't get a chance to stop to eat a meal until 7 o'clock in the evening. McGreevy flies out to the Cardinals complex in Jupiter, Florida Saturday morning, a quick turnaround after going through the signing and subsequent media car wash at Busch Stadium Friday.
"No rest for the wicked," he smiled. "But I can't wait to just play baseball again, be around the other draft picks and just get the baseball career underway again."
Though he's eager to get back to baseball, the California kid McGreevy made sure to get acquainted with some of the local fare before heading out on the next leg of his journey with the Cardinals.
"I had the gooey butter cake at dinner last night," McGreevy said, noting his approval. "Just unbelievable."
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.