(KMOV.com) -- You know St. Louis Cardinals baseball is crazy in 2020 when the news that the team is promoting outfielder Dylan Carlson to the big-leagues isn't the headline of a John Mozeliak Zoom press conference.
Speaking to local reporters Thursday for the first time in several days, the Cardinals president of baseball operations detailed the team's plans to return to play Saturday with doubleheader against the White Sox in Chicago. Mozeliak shared game one would likely be started by Adam Wainwright, followed by a bullpen game in the evening and a Dakota Hudson start on Sunday.
After confirming that a Cardinals staffer had tested positive over the weekend to bring the club's total to 18 positives--10 players and eight staff members--Mozeliak got into detail on the club's upcoming roster moves.
Included in that laundry list of information, most notably, was the impending call-up for Carlson.
Carlson is arguably the Cardinals' most impactful hitting prospect since the late-Oscar Taveras. He dominated at Double-A Springfield for several months last season, mashing 21 home runs with an .882 OPS before getting a chance to prove himself in Triple-A late in the year. After arriving at Memphis, Carlson took his game to a new level, posting a .361/.418/681 batting line to make the case that he he had nothing left to prove in the minors.
Now, the 21-year-old outfielder will have the opportunity to showcase his skills at the game's highest level. The Cardinals had been clear Carlson's time would come only when the team could envision regular playing time for the talented outfielder.
With Lane Thomas and Austin Dean testing positive among the team's outfield group, the Cardinals evidently felt that time had arrived.
Beyond just Carlson, the Cardinals will be calling upon the cavalry from the team's alternate training site in Springfield, Mo. in order to fill out their roster for the games in Chicago. Joining the Cardinals in Chicago, via bus, will be infielder John Nogowski and pitchers Seth Elledge, Ricardo Sanchez and Rob Kaminsky.
On the coaching side, Mozeliak noted that Jose Oquendo, who has been running the Springfield training site this season, would rejoin the team in Chicago, likely as the Cardinals third base coach.
Mozeliak also stated that left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber would be placed on the COVID-related injured list, not because he has tested positive, but because he was identified through the team's contact tracing process as an individual in the at-risk category based on his level of possible exposure to the virus.
The specific details of the roster machinations--several of the players being added to the club will need to be placed on the 40-man roster--will surely be detailed in a press release in the coming days. Mozeliak did note that he doesn't anticipate players who tested positive in the Cardinals initial batch a couple weeks ago, like Paul DeJong and Yadier Molina, to be especially close to a return. Given the hurdles required to return after testing positive, and the length of time they've spent without any baseball activities, Mozeliak did not expect those players to join this week in Chicago.
Mozeliak expects MLB to come out with an announcement regarding the details of the Cardinals schedule some time Friday (expect quite a few doubleheaders).
For now, though, Cardinals fans who have been anxious for a chance to see Dylan Carlson in action at the major-league level need only hold their breath a little longer. The circumstances are far from ideal, but as long as the team's daily COVID-19 tests remain clean, this weekend could be remembered as the one in which St. Louis' next cornerstone player got his start.
