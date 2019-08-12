The Cardinals will look a little different Tuesday in Kansas City when they return to action after an off-day Monday.
The team announced Monday it has activated Yadier Molina from the injured list and selected the contract of outfielder Randy Arozarena from Memphis. Jose Martinez was put on the IL with a right AC joint sprain, and Andrew Knizner was optioned to Memphis to make room on the St. Louis roster.
Though Molina is certainly the bigger name joining the big-league club Tuesday, Arozarena is actually the more interesting addition. The 24-year-old Cuban outfielder has shredded Triple-A pitching this season to the tune of a .368/.442/.562 slash line as the leadoff man for Memphis. Ideally, Mike Shildt will employ Arozarena in that role for St. Louis over the next couple days in Kansas City, a rare opportunity to showcase an extra player with the DH in play.
As for Molina's return, the Cardinals didn't miss a beat production-wise at the catcher position in his absence, as Matt Wieters has 10 home runs with a .744 OPS this season.
Molina's offensive production has declined significantly in 2019 as he's dealt with a nagging thumb injury. His .654 OPS this season is his worst since 2006, and in his minor-league rehab games over the past week-plus, Molina went 3-for-20 (.150) with a home run and 12 strikeouts.
