The Cardinals didn't make any noise at the trade deadline, so they're turning to the young talent in their minor league system for a boost to the St. Louis bullpen.
First, the team added Ryan Helsley back from Memphis over the weekend. Now, another bullpen weapon is getting his first crack at the big leagues as the Cardinals have purchased the contract of 22-year-old reliever Junior Fernandez from Memphis.
Fernandez has electric numbers across three minor-league levels this season, with a combined 1.47 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 61.1 innings. He was 14-for-16 in save opportunities this season in the minors, and was effective regardless of where he was pitching. Encouragingly, his best stats were compiled at Triple-A Memphis, where he put together a 1.31 ERA in 20.2 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
In corresponding roster moves, St. Louis designated Adalberto Mejia for assignment and outrighted Mike Mayers to Memphis after his recent DFA. Mejia, the left-handed reliever that two other teams already had decided they didn't want this season before the Cardinals scooped him up for reasons unknown, gave up three runs and eight hits in two innings for the Cardinals.
READ: I caught up with Junior Fernandez in July. You can read more about the newest Cardinals pitcher here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.