ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Bill DeWitt III with the St. Louis Cardinals had some encouraging words about when he believes baseball will be back.
“Sooner rather than later,” were his words during a webinar Thursday focused on how the pandemic is devastating for tourism in St. Louis.
“It will be a TV experience,” DeWitt said of baseball’s return. “It will be an odd product [just] on TV. Not what we’re used to.”
Other takeaways from the webinar about St. Louis tourism include the St. Louis Aquarium at Union station. With its opening on Christmas day, it barely had time to get underway before the pandemic shut it down.
Bob O’Loughlin said they are planning for when the aquarium can open again and how the Wheel will work to abide by social distancing guidelines.
Carolyn Kindle Bbetz with MLS4The Lou was also on the call and said the stadium construction is moving forward and the team is working on a name, crest and colors. But there is still no date on when those things would be announced.
The head of the Saint Louis Zoo said with no tourists, no visitors the zoo is going through the darkest days in its 110 year history.
