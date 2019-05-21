ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have announced Tuesday's 7:15 p.m. game against the Kansas City Royals has been postponed due to the forecasted severe weather conditions.
READ: 4Warn Alert: Timing out severe storms this evening
The two teams will make up the postponed game Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. as part of a day/night split double header. Fans holding tickets to Tuesday's game should use those same tickets for admittance to Wednesday's 6:45 p.m. make-up game.
The first game Wednesday will start as scheduled at 12:15 p.m., with gates opening at 10:45 a.m. Gates will open at 5:15 p.m. for the 6:45 p.m. make-up game.
