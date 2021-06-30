ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There’s a local push to help a non-profit support by Cardinals Pitcher Adam Wainwright that works to raise money to meet the basic human needs of people in other countries.
Cardinals Second Baseman Tommy Edman is one of the players league-wide helping Wainwright’s organization Big League Impact.
"The stuff Big League Impact does is absolutely incredible. From watching the stuff Waino has done over his career to help fulfill the basic needs like clean water, shelter, education. You have the chance to make a difference in the lives of people you might not have thought about otherwise,” Edman told News 4.
Big League Impact is holding a virtual trivia night on Friday, July 9. During the event, Wainwright, Edman and Paul Goldschmidt will make special guest appearances. Click here for more details or to register.
