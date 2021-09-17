SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The mothers of several Cardinals' players got their hands dirty in a community garden in South City Friday.
Eileen Flaherty. Janice Bader, Andrea DeJong and Jennifer Hicks turned out to help in the gardens of "Rung for Women," an organization that helps empower women of all backgrounds.
"What were really trying to do is create a community for them to work with each other love each other, support each other. and I think that sort of movement will really spread," said Rung for Women founder Ali Hogan.
"As mothers really, what we are so good at doing often is taking care of others. We wanted to put our time to use within the St Louis community that has been so amazing at supporting our children," said Eileen Flaherty, pitcher Jack Flaherty's mom.
The players were on hand to support their mothers. Half of the food raised in the garden is used at Rung for Women; Urban Harvest gets the other half to use in the community. The volunteer work is all about learning how to support each other, grow food and eat healthy.
