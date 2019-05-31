ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced Friday they have placed star catcher Yadier Molina on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb tendon strain, retroactive to May 29.
Molina had been out of the lineup for the final two games of the team's series in Philadelphia, and it appears the team believes he could benefit from a few more games, at the least, to heal the thumb on his throwing hand.
To replace Molina on the roster, St. Louis has purchased the contract of top catching prospect Andrew Knizner from Class-AAA Memphis. With the Redbirds this season, the 24-year-old Knizner boasts a .286/.355/.450 batting line.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
