(KMOV.com) — When it rains, it pours and right now, the Cardinals are enduring a monsoon.
The Cardinals announced Saturday that starter Kwang Hyun Kim and outfielder Justin Williams have been placed on the Injured List. Hard-throwing right-hander Angel Rondon will take Kim's place on the roster, with John Nogowski being recalled for Williams' spot.
Kim left his start Friday night due to back tightness, and though Mike Shildt said Saturday morning that the left-hander is moving around a little more favorably after the night, his progress is still expected to be delayed enough to put him out for at least the minimum 10 days of an IL stint.
Rondon, 23, will be promoted from Triple-A Memphis for his MLB debut. The young pitcher has a lively arm, and despite a 5.32 ERA on the season, has looked sharper in his recent outings to earn this opportunity to aid a reeling St. Louis pitching staff. Three of the team's five primary starting pitchers are now on the IL, with Kim joining Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas.
Shildt revealed that Williams had been unavailable in recent days due to neck stiffness. Rather than continue to play a man down with hopes that Williams' status would improve swiftly, the Cardinals turn to Nogowski to fill the spot off the bench.
Though the team has officially listed Nogowski as an first baseman/outfielder this season, Shildt hasn't shown any willingness to use him in the latter role. With the injuries mounting up for St. Louis in the outfield, however, it's possible Nogowski gets his first crack at roaming the grass at some point in the near future.
