ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — The worst-case scenario for Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty emerged Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.
One day after Flaherty left the field with his glove pinned to his side in evident frustration as another injury impacted his season came the news that the Cardinals starter would be placed on the injured list. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt confirmed the news via Zoom Wednesday.
Flaherty had surrendered back-to-back home runs to put the Cardinals into a 4-0 hole against the Tigers in Tuesday's third inning, but the score of the game suddenly couldn't have seemed less important. Following Miguel Cabrera teeing off for career home run No. 501 in the top of the third inning, Flaherty was met on the mound by Mike Shildt, Mike Maddux and Cardinals head trainer Adam Olsen.
After a brief discussion, Flaherty walked off the field with his immediate playing future in question.
Flaherty had recently returned from an oblique injury that kept him out of action for more than two months. That Tuesday's injury situation comes as shoulder-related ailment for the budding ace of the Cardinals heightens the cause for concern.
Flaherty has performed up to the billing when he's been healthy this season, entering Tuesday with a 9-1 record and 2.68 ERA in 13 starts. Those sterling numbers compared to what St. Louis saw from him Tuesday are all the evidence needed to show that something was amiss for him on the mound.
Before his third-inning removal, Flaherty walked three batters in a two-run second inning for Detroit. The last of the three walks came on four pitches—with the bases loaded—against Tigers starter Casey Mize, who was standing in for the first plate appearance of his MLB career.
Flaherty's velocity was noticeably down in the next inning, with Statcast measuring a four-seam fastball to Robbie Grossman at just 87.7 mph. Grossman hit the pitch into the Cardinals' bullpen.
More information can be expected on severity of Flaherty's condition in the days ahead, but for a Cardinals team clinging to their wild card hopes, another injury to their ace is far from a development this team wanted to see.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
