The Cardinals announced Saturday they have placed infielder Jedd Gyorko on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain. Replacing Gyorko on the roster is Tommy Edman, a versatile fielder who made an impression in spring training before continuing his success with a .305/.356/.513 batting line for the Class-AAA Memphis Redbirds.
By purchasing his contract from Memphis, the Cardinals have added Edman to the 40-man roster. To make room for Edman on the 40-man, Springfield (AA) pitcher Merandy Gonzalez has been designated for assignment.
Edman has hit seven home runs in 49 games for Memphis, while going 9-for-9 in stolen base attempts. The 24-year-old is listed as a shortstop, but could play a variety positions on the infield, and possibly be utilized as an outfielder, as well. He will wear uniform no. 19 for St. Louis.
In limited opportunities this season, Gyorko has struggled at the plate to the tune of a .196 batting average in 56 at-bats.
