(KMOV.com) -- It was bad enough that the Cardinals blew a late lead in the second game of a doubleheader against the Tigers Thursday, but the circumstances behind the bullpen blow-up may linger over the team for the remainder of the season.
Giovanny Gallegos left the game with an apparent injury after allowing three consecutive base runners to start the seventh and final inning of the game. He didn't record an out and was ultimately charged with the loss after Detroit compiled five runs in total in the inning, squandering what had been a 3-1 Cardinals lead.
The unfortunate injury news that was anticipated since Thursday night was confirmed Friday when the Cardinals announced that Gallegos had been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain.
We have placed RHP Giovanny Gallegos (right groin strain) on the 10-day Injured List and recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt from our Alternate Training Site.Additionally, RHP Ryan Meisinger has cleared waivers and was outrighted to our Alternate Training Site. pic.twitter.com/1jfMJiyho5— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 11, 2020
The team recalled Nabil Crismatt to replaced Gallegos on the active roster. The Cardinals also announced that Ryan Meisinger, who had previously been designated for assignment by the team, had cleared waivers and returned to the Alternate Training Site in Springfield.
Through his first eight appearances of the season between July and August, Gallegos did not allow a run, striking out 10 batters in 8.0 innings. September wasn't as kind to the team's presumptive closer; Gallegos permitted runs in three of five appearances this month. With his physical ailment revealed Thursday, the recent decline in his performance is given important context. Just as important for the state of the Cardinals bullpen, though, will be the rate at which Gallegos can recover from the groin strain in order to return to his customary role as an anchor for the relief corps.
