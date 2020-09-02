(KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced Wednesday that Dexter Fowler has been placed on the injured list as a precautionary measure.
John Mozeliak described that Fowler is taking a medication that has the potential to negatively impact his immune system. For that reason, the Cardinals decided to send Fowler back to St. Louis, to be away from the team for the time being.
"He was just dealing with a stomach ailment, and the medicine he's been put on can lower your immune system," Mozeliak said of Fowler's condition. "So for precautionary reasons, we decided it that would make more sense to pull him outside of the team environment and see how the medication works. He has used it in the past, and he has felt better once he's been on that. But because of the COVID environment we're in, our doctors recommended that he be removed."
Wednesday was Fowler's first day on the medication, which Mozeliak explained is one Fowler has taken previously in his career, but not since joining the Cardinals in 2017.
The Cardinals will revisit his status in "a week or so," but Mozeliak anticipates the outfielder will miss a couple weeks, at a minimum. Rangel Ravelo has been activated to take Fowler's place on the roster.
Because Fowler's situation relates to a potentially compromised immune system in the COVID era, he is eligible for the COVID-related injured list, which means he does not count against the Cardinals 40-man roster.
Fowler has had a strong season offensively for St. Louis, posting a .279/.347/.485 batting line with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 75 plate appearances. He was at his best over the past three games, which were all wins for the Cardinals, as Fowler went 4-for-9 at the plate with a home run, a double and five RBIs.
In a separate move Wednesday, the Cardinals recalled Rob Kaminsky and optioned Ryan Meisinger to the Alternate Training Site in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.