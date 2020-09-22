(KMOV.com) -- As was initially feared when Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson was forced from his most recent start due to injury, his 2020 season is over.
Though team doctors have not yet examined Hudson related to the flexor tendon issue he developed Thursday, the Cardinals believe his injury to be severe enough to know with certainty that he won't be able to pitch again this season--which doesn't necessarily say anything more about his long-term health than it does the limited space remaining on the calendar. Considering the regular season schedule concludes on Sunday, September 27, St. Louis placed Hudson on the 45-day injured list Tuesday.
Until team doctors examine Hudson, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak declined to describe his level of concern regarding the status of the 26-year-old pitcher.
Given that Hudson's long-term IL designation means he won't count against the team's 40-man roster the rest of the year, the Cardinals activated reliever Kodi Whitley from the COVID-related IL Tuesday to fill the spot opened by Hudson. The rookie Whitley had two scoreless appearances for St. Louis before hitting the injured list during the team's COVID-19 outbreak earlier this season.
To make room for Whitley on the active roster, the Cardinals optioned Junior Fernandez to the Alternate Training Site.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.