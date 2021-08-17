ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — When the Cardinals face the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in a series beginning Tuesday at Busch Stadium, they will do so without rookie outfielder Dylan Carlson.
Carlson was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to lingering wrist soreness after appearing in manager Mike Shildt's first draft. Shildt shared with reporters ahead of Tuesday's game that Carlson's sore wrist will land him on the injured list. The team officially designated the injury as a "right wrist sprain."
We have recalled OF Austin Dean from Memphis (AAA). OF Dylan Carlson (right wrist sprain) has been placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 14. pic.twitter.com/pbwsaaXMwl— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 17, 2021
Carlson last appeared for the Cardinals on August 12 against Pittsburgh, but left that game early due to a flare-up of his wrist issue. After resting it for the weekend series against the Royals, Carlson began to ramp back up his baseball activities on Monday. According to Shildt, his wrist didn't pass the recovery phase of that test.
"He came in yesterday on the off-day and swung the bat. Actually felt pretty good about it," Shildt said. "People ask, how's he doing? And we say, well, the workout went great, but we'll see how he recovers. He woke up today with just a little more soreness. He got with the medical team and decided he needed a little more time. We don't necessarily have the time, in a National League setting, to carry him for a couple more days. So we're going to put him on the IL."
Shildt said a combination of rest and treatment would be the plan for Carlson in the coming days.
The Cardinals recalled Austin Dean to take Carlson's place on the roster. Dean had a .731 OPS for St. Louis in April before being optioned to Triple-A Memphis. In May, Dean hit the minor-league injured list with a wrist injury of his own. He returned to the active roster with Memphis earlier this week.
