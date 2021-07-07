(KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced Wednesday they have placed starting pitcher Carlos Martinez on the injured list with a sprained ligament in his right thumb. The injury is likely to keep out longer than the minimum 10 days.
"Don't expect to see him in our rotation in the very near future," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday. Shildt described the injury as a tear in his ligament and said the pitcher would head back to St. Louis for more testing and to determine the appropriate next steps in his recovery process.
Martinez injured the thumb during his start on Sunday, but not while on the pitching mound. The injury took place while Martinez was batting, another casualty of the lack of a universal DH for the Cardinals this season. In addition to Martinez's latest injury, the Cardinals lost Jack Flaherty to an oblique injury that he aggravated on a swing, and Kwang Hyun Kim for a short stint on the IL when he tweaked his back running out a ground ball earlier in the year.
Initially the Cardinals did not expect Martinez to require a stint on the IL for the injury to his thumb, but the torn ligament indicates he will be out for a considerable period of time. Martinez is under the final guaranteed year of his contract with St. Louis.
Martinez has been replaced on the active roster by outfielder Lars Nootbaar. Martinez would have been scheduled to pitch again during the upcoming series against the Cubs this weekend at Wrigley Field. With an off-day Thursday, the Cardinals plan to line up their pitching for the weekend with Wade LeBlanc Friday, Kwang Hyun Kim Saturday and Adam Wainwright Sunday.
