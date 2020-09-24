(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals placed right-handed pitcher Carlos Martinez on the injured list Thursday after the starter sustained an oblique strain in his outing on Wednesday night.
To replace Martinez on the roster, St. Louis recalled Johan Oviedo from the Alternate Training Site. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Thursday Oviedo will likely be used out of the bullpen this weekend in the team's critical final series against the Brewers.
It wasn't a banner day for Martinez Wednesday even before the injury, as the 29-year-old hurler was battered by the Kansas City offense throughout his five-plus innings of works. All told, Martinez was charged with eight earned runs Wednesday, his stat line including nine hits, two walks and a pair of home runs allowed.
Martinez entered the 2020 campaign with prospects of recapturing a spot in the Cardinals starting rotation after consecutive seasons being relegated to work out of the bullpen, for various reasons. From 2015 to 2017, Martinez performed as one of the elite starting pitchers in the National League—this year, he hoped to return to that level of prominence.
Reports on Martinez throughout spring training in Jupiter, Florida and the subsequent Summer Camp in St. Louis were glowing, leading St. Louis to deem that he had earned the chance to rejoin the rotation. Unfortunately for the player and the team, his efforts during the actual season did not produce the desired results.
Though a positive COVID-19 diagnosis—symptoms of which landed Martinez in the hospital at one point—certainly complicated matters for Martinez this season, there's no denying that his production on the field simply wasn't up to par. With the oblique injury Wednesday, Martinez's season likely comes to an end with a troublesome stat line: 0-3 with a 9.90 ERA in five starts and a mere 20 innings pitched.
Wednesday was arguably Martinez's worst start of the year, but it was also the first start in which he pitched at least five innings--another example of why his latest stint in the rotation didn't pan out.
"It really did," Shildt said on 2020 turning out to have been another lost season for Martinez. "A lot of high hopes, put a lot of time and energy into it. Had a really good spring. A lot of positives. Just couldn't get off on the right foot. You don't want to minimize the fact that, nor make an excuse, but this guy was affected by COVID probably more than anybody in this league, and at one point was just concerned about his own personal well-being and livelihood. Who's to say, no one's going to make an excuse for him, but it's kind of hard to come back from that and not get a chance to pitch a whole lot. So people wondering why his stuff wasn't the same, who knows, it could be any contributing factor. I mean, the guy was hooked up to IVs for multiple days."
Shildt said Thursday that while he's not willing to declare definitively that Martinez would not be able to return in the event of a deep postseason run for the Cardinals, it seems highly unlikely that he'll pitch again for St. Louis this year.
"It's not favorable, for sure," Shildt said. "Even if we make that deep run, it's not likely. I'll never say never but it clearly it's impactful for him. The next several weeks, we're not anticipating him being able to do a lot of anything. So you look at the schedule and it's very unfavorable for him to be able to think about a return."
A relevant question given Martinez's struggles this season—a season billed as one in which the pitcher was supposed to regain his form after two straight years with various question marks surrounding him—is whether he will he return to the Cardinals next year. Martinez is due to earn $11.7 million in 2021, the final guaranteed season of his contract. His status with the team will likely be one of the major storylines of the upcoming off-season for St. Louis.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
