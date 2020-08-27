(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals added two more players back to the team's roster from the COVID-related injured list ahead of Thursday's doubleheader against the Pirates. The returns of Junior Fernandez and Edmundo Sosa, however, come with a trade-off that will leave the St. Louis bullpen without the presence of one of its key veteran arms.
St. Louis announced Thursday it has placed Andrew Miller on the injured list with left shoulder fatigue, the latest ailment in what has been a curious year for the left-hander's health. Miller missed a chunk of spring training in Jupiter, Fla. with an unknown injury that left him struggling to find a feel for the baseball when pitching. At the time, it was initially speculated that a nerve issue might have been in play, but Miller noted during the Cardinals Summer Camp that such a condition was later ruled out by medical staff. Miller spent time on the injured list due to a left shoulder impingement previously in his career, when he was a member of the Indians back in September 2018.
The 35-year-old Miller has allowed three earned runs in 5.2 innings across seven appearances this season, good for a 4.76 ERA.
In addition to Fernandez and Sosa, the Cardinals have recalled reliever Seth Elledge from the team's Alternate Training Site as the 29th man for Thursday's doubleheader. Elledge is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in four innings across three appearances for the Cardinals this season.
