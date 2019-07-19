ROUND ROCK, Texas — As the MLB season careens toward the trade deadline, the Cardinals sit in contention for a wild card and within striking distance of the division-leading Cubs. With July 31 fast approaching, the organization will be tasked with personnel decisions that could shape the nature of their postseason aspirations over the season’s final two months.
One area for which contending teams always seem to be seeking additional help is the bullpen. The moment you’re comfortable with what you have in your relief corps is the moment it will betray you. It’s not uncommon for relief pitchers to break down during the dog days, leaving teams with once-quality depth scrambling for the next man up.
The Cardinals are plenty familiar with the concept, given that they’ve already lost their young closer Jordan Hicks to Tommy John surgery this season. Though the team still appears flush with relief weapons, good bullpen arms are like good friends—you can never have too many.
The phrase ‘internal options’ is often derided by sports fans, and that might be especially true in St. Louis at the moment considering the way the big club has decimated the talent shelves of the minors in recent years. The earned run averages for Memphis pitchers this season haven’t exactly sparkled—lefty Austin Warner’s six innings of four-run baseball Thursday was one of the better starts the Redbirds have seen lately—but the Cardinals do have one young arm stashed away in Triple-A that could conceivably help them at the next level later this season.
After opening the year with the High-A Palm Beach Cardinals, Junior Fernandez has climbed the rungs of the Cardinals minor-league system, through Springfield and onto Memphis, with continued success at every turn.
“It’s been a really good this year,” Fernandez said following his latest scoreless outing. “I worked hard in spring training so I could be here today, and hard work pays off.”
A closer in Palm Beach and Springfield, Fernandez has yet to receive a save opportunity with Memphis—but he's been lights out. Fernandez has thrown 12.1 innings for the Redbirds, fanning 16 batters while allowing just one earned run on six hits. That’s been good for a 0.73 ERA in eight Triple-A games for the 22-year-old right-hander, bringing his season-long stats across three levels of the minors to a 1.38 ERA with 68 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched.
Numbers like those inherently invite the question: Could Fernandez score yet one more promotion before the season ends? Not that the young hurler spends much time pondering the subject.
“I mean, I don’t really think about it, because I can’t control that,” Fernandez said regarding the possibility of a call-up to St. Louis at some point in the future. “I just try to work hard and pitch well every time I have the chance. I really don’t want to pay attention to those things.”
Pitching the seventh inning of a 10-5 Memphis win in Round Rock Thursday, Fernandez got a decent litmus test of what the majors are like when he faced rehabbing Astros star Carlos Correa. We didn’t necessarily learn much in the brief battle, though, as Correa took a first-pitch fastball and served it the other way for a double into the right field corner. It was the only base runner Fernandez surrendered in the frame as he recorded a strikeout and touched 99-mph on the stadium gun with his fastball.
Fernandez sits more regularly in the mid-90s, but his ability to pump up the heat in shorter stints is one of the qualities that made his switch from starter to the bullpen in 2018 an attractive concept—even if it took some getting used to for the budding talent.
“When they told me I was going to be a reliever it was weird. It was kind of hard for me to get ready,” Fernandez said of pitching on a reliever’s schedule last season. “But after last year, I pitched out of the bullpen all year. I feel comfortable this year, I feel good. I’m just ready every time, focused every time, watching the game and waiting for my name to ring on the phone.”
Though Fernandez seems to have a singular focus on just that which lies before him each night, the Cardinals would benefit from a close eye on his progress. After a bumpy ride in his first taste of Double-A last season (5.14 ERA in 21 relief innings), Fernandez came into 2019 ready to thrive in any role, at any level. He’s familiar now with late-inning, leverage situations, just another box you like to see checked off with regard to his potential impact at the next level.
The relief market ahead of the trade deadline could offer names like Brad Hand, Will Smith and others with the ability to strengthen the Cardinals bullpen. But given the tightly-contested wild card races across baseball, it’s hard telling exactly which teams will be willing to sell off such assets in the coming weeks.
The Cardinals would benefit from the acquisition of an ace reliever—any contender would. But if the club’s not keen on the going rate in the bullpen market this summer, St. Louis might just have one more internal option up its sleeve in Junior Fernandez.
Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.
