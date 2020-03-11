ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With the regular season fast approaching, the injury bug is making its way through Cardinals camp.
Reports out of Florida indicate that Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will miss several games due to a a sore right elbow. The elbow issue can now be considered recurring for Goldschmidt, who was eased into the beginning of Grapefruit League play last month for the same reason.
At that time, the act of throwing a baseball was the only element of Goldy's game that aggravated the elbow. The Cardinals simply used him in the designated hitter role early in spring. This time, though, the Cardinals are holding him out of action entirely with hopes of alleviating the ailment.
Goldschmidt, the marquee acquisition of the 2018-2019 offseason for St. Louis, has not appeared in a game for the Cardinals since Sunday.
In addition to the troubling news on the Cardinals' most prominent slugger, St. Louis received a blow to its left-handed bullpen depth Wednesday as reliever Brett Cecil left Wednesday's game with a hamstring injury. Cecil has been attempting to return as a healthy contributor to the roster this spring after missing the entire 2019 season. He is in the final year of a $30.5 million contract.
