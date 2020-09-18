(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals defense was, to say the absolute least, not itself on Friday afternoon.
Still, by the time the Cardinals had the opportunity to slam the door on a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh in game one of the doubleheader, it appeared the St. Louis fielders had settled down from their three earlier errors.
As it turned out, the most surprising error was yet to come.
For what would have been the game-ending out, the sure-handed Paul Goldschmidt failed to pick a low throw by Paul DeJong. The throw was poor, so DeJong rightfully picked up his second error of the game on the play. But it's a play Goldy makes 99 times out of 100.
This, apparently, was the hundredth.
Despite it all—the four errors committed and eight walks allowed on the day—the Cardinals hung on by the skin of their teeth to defeat the Pirates 6-5 in game one. Kolten Wong and Tyler O'Neill both homered, and multi-hit days from Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina helped pace the St. Louis offense to its best scoring output in a week. Yet the club's accomplishments at the plate were nearly overshadowed by its flimsiness in the field.
Carlos Martinez wasn't blameless as the Cardinals starting pitcher Friday, nor did he get much help from his guys behind him. After walking the bases loaded in the first inning, Martinez began to claw himself out of the hole he'd dug for himself.
Instead of picking up a shovel, though, his batterymate inadvertently kicked some dirt onto the pitcher when the Pirates won a replay review challenge to produce a catcher's interference call on Molina. Upon review, his glove made minor contact with the batter's swing and turned what would have been a key strikeout into a free run for Pittsburgh. It was Molina's second catcher's interference in four days, following Tuesday's incident in Milwaukee where a Ryan Braun swing connected with Molina's wrist.
That catcher's interference was obviously pretty painful physically for the Cardinals catcher; Friday's was more damaging in the box score, given it came in a closely contested game. Following the interference, Martinez induced a fly out that should have ended the inning—instead, it was the second out and an RBI sacrifice fly that put the Pirates in the lead.
Martinez said he had trouble locating his two-seamer early in the game, which contributed to the walks he issued in the first inning. After getting out out of the frame, he abandoned the pitch in favor of his four-seam fastball, for which he said he had a better feel.
"The first inning I was a little bit open with my front shoulder," Martinez said. "But my four-seamer helped me a lot, and I was working with that."
With the Cardinals adding runs in each of the first four innings, it seemed as though the club might coast to a relatively straightforward win; a large enough deficit in a seven-inning game could convince the last-place Pirates to mentally wave the white flag, and look ahead to the night game.
The Cardinals defense was determined not to let matters be so simple.
The bottom of the fourth opened with DeJong's first fielding error of the game, as he failed to diagnose whether to field a grounder on the second hop or the third. Martinez bore down on the next two hitters, but found himself in another bases-loaded jam on a swinging-bunt single followed by his fourth walk of the day—his first free pass since walking the bases loaded in the first.
Ke'Bryan Hayes then got Martinez for a single into right field, but Tommy Edman allowed the ball to scoot beneath his glove to clear the bases and pull the Pirates within a run and knock the Cardinals starter from the game.
Clean relief efforts from Genesis Cabrera and Alex Reyes through the sixth put the Cardinals three outs away from pulling back within a game of a .500 record on the season.
The seventh started with the kind of defense we've grown accustomed to witnessing of the St. Louis fielders, as Dylan Carlson made a running catch toward the right-field warning track for out number one. Ryan Helsley then took over for Reyes, and DeJong snagged a soft liner behind second—though he bobbled the ball in mid-air a couple times before securing the out.
A walk of Kevin Newman led to the DeJong error on Goldschmidt's whiffed pick attempt, which ratcheted up the pressure on Helsley. Seeking his first career save, the Cardinals reliever walked the pinch-hitter Josh Bell before getting John Ryan Murphy to fly out to left on a 2-0 pitch to end the game.
What could have become a severe crisis with the Cardinals entering the day a half-game behind the Reds for second in the NL Central was narrowly averted by the Cardinals in game one. Daniel Ponce de Leon is on the mound for St. Louis in game two; on three days rest, he's through four scoreless innings as of this writing.
