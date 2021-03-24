(KMOV.com) — Cardinals manager Mike Shildt announced Wednesday that outfielder Harrison Bader would not open the season on St. Louis' active roster due to a flare-up of a forearm issue that has plagued him throughout spring camp.
Bader sat out for a stretch of Grapefruit League action earlier in the spring because of the ailing forearm, but the injury was described at the time as one that only has impact on the center fielder's defensive game. He felt some discomfort when throwing, not hitting, so the simply Cardinals eased off him in hopes that some rest would alleviate the problem.
That strategy was not successful. After Bader had said publicly in recent days that the ailment no longer had an impact on his playing ability, Shildt declared Wednesday that Bader had revealed otherwise to the team on Tuesday. This time, Bader expressed that the injury had begun impacting his swing at the plate, prompting the Cardinals to treat the injury as more than just passing soreness.
Shildt said the next step for Bader will be a PRP injection and subsequent rest with hopes that the forearm will heal properly. The PRP-angle is one the Cardinals attempted to aid in the recovery from a similar injury for starting pitcher Miles Mikolas last year. After two separate PRP injections, though, Mikolas ultimately required a surgical repair to a forearm tendon last August.
It's unclear whether Bader's arm in this situation will respond any better than Mikolas did to the PRP treatment. In the short-term, the loss of the 26-year-old center fielder for the beginning of the 2021 season is a blow to the Cardinals' defensive prowess and flexibility in their outfield. With numerous outfielder in competition for roles this spring, however, St. Louis has confidence in the healthy players still participating in camp.
Though Shildt wasn't ready to make any grand declarations, he conceded it's a "strong possibility" that rookie outfielder Dylan Carlson will open the season as the Cardinals' regular center fielder after showcasing his aptitude for the role during his opportunities there over the past year.
John Nogowski, who has primarily played first base throughout his career, is expected to see more work in the corner outfield for St. Louis as he looks to carve out a spot on the Cardinals bench this season. Nogowski has been one of the most productive Cardinals offensively this spring, slashing .375/.531.500 with a home run, 10 RBIs and a team-leading eight bases on balls.
Other outfielders with the potential for increased opportunity in light of Bader's impending absence include Justin Williams and Lane Thomas, with reigning Gold Glover Tyler O'Neill a presumptive regular starter in left field for St. Louis.
